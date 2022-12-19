THE NEW BLACK Vocalist Joins WHO BROUGHT THE DOG; Re- Recorded Version Of "Saviour To None" Available For Free

Who Brought The Dog mastermind and The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz has checked in with the following update:

"Good news at the end of the year! We just signed with Bug Valley Records and the new album will hit the street in spring 2023. We also booked our first show with the new line up for March! Stay tuned for more news and dates.

In the meantime, we re-recordet a song from our last album called "Saviour To None" to introduce our new singer, Fludid (The New Black). Enjoy and see you next year!"

Pick up "Saviour To None" for free here.

Saviour To None by Who Brought The Dog

In 2018, The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz took a bold step out of his comfort zone by launching a solo project dubbed Who Brought The Dog. The second album, No World Order, featured 10 songs that follow a similar path to the debut and expand on the Who Brought The Dog sound. Lyrically based in the world of real people and real situations - and in the case of "Who Brought The Dog", a shameless tribute to the project - the songs are based on a solid rock foundation with Fabs building on it in unexpected directions. Combining jazz-oriented grooves with Bollywood soundbytes ("When The World Stops Turning"), an AOR big band vibe ("Saviour To None"), or dance club beats gone rock ("Dark Side Mary"), these are just a few examples of the "no fear" attitude that makes Who Brought The Dog stand out in a cluttered music scene.

Tracklist:

"Who Brought The Dog"

"Choking On Your Halo"

"Dark Side Mary"

"No World Order"

"Celebretard"

"The Music Man"

"Saviour To None"

"Your Careless Spark"

"In Case You Missed It"

"When The World Stops Turning"

