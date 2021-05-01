THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - Velvet Darkness They Fear 25th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Edition Delayed Until June 2021

Norwegian doom / goth metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010 and played their final show on October 2nd of that year, are gearing up to release a special 25th anniversary deluxe vinyl edition of the band's second album, Velvet Darkness They Fear, through Cosmic Key Creations. Following in the footsteps of the 25th Anniversary package released for the band's self-titled debut released in 2020, this deluxe edition of Velvet Darkness They Fear will feature brand new liner notes, bonus tracks, and unreleased photos from the band's vault.

Cosmic Key Creations has checked in with a production update:

"Delayed! Unfortunately, vinyl plants worldwide suffer from delays due to various reasons; lack of raw materials, supply issues, covid regulation issues and a huge increase of vinyl production orders. All 3 vinyl releases that we are currently running pre-orders for have been delayed from the initial release dates that were posted in the webshop. Below is the new release date for each title:

Theatre of Tragedy - Velvet Darkness They Fear 2LP - June 18th, 2021

The Kovenant - Nexus Polaris LP Deluxe - June 18th, 2021

Old Man's Child - The Pagan Prosperity LP Deluxe - June 18th, 2021

We are truely sorry for the delay. It's out of our hands and we push the plant to finish our stuff asap. Hopefully we will be able to ship these a little sooner, and there won't be more delays. Thanks for your orders, support and patience!"

The album is now available for pre-order here.

"Cosmic Key Creations proudly presents the 25th anniversary deluxe double LP edition for the second album from gothic doom pioneers THEATRE OF TRAGEDY that was the band's breakthrough album. This re-issue comes on 180 gram vinyl in a deluxe glossy gatefold jacket, enriched with champagne gold hotfoil stamping and black flood inside. Additionally this release comes with an 8 panel booklet on LP size and printed on raw recycled paper stock, containing exclusive liner notes by the producer, previously unpublished pictures, and a recent and extensive interview with the band about the album.

The release comes with 4 bonus tracks of which one version is completely unreleased. The ultimate edition for a very special and unique album that has stood the test of time. The entire release is especially mastered for vinyl."

Pressing Info:

400x clear with gold and purple splatter

400x gold / purple swirl

200x black

20x test pressing

180 gram vinyl

gatefold jacket

glossy lamination

8 panel stapled 12" booklet

champagne gold hotfoil

black flood inside

Tracklist:

Side A

"Velvet Darkness They Fear"

"Fair and 'Guiling Copesmate Death"

"Bring Forth Ye Shadow"

Side B

"Seraphic Deviltry"

"And When He Falleth"

"Der Tanz der Schatten"

Side C

"Black as the Devil Painteth"

"On Whom the Moon Doth Shine"

"The Masquerader and Phoenix"

Side D (bonus material)

"Der Tanz Der Schatten" (Demo)

"Black As The Devil Painteth" (Demo)

"And When He Falleth" (Demo)

"A Rose For The Dead" (Demo - Swanö Master)

Watch the Cosmic Key Creations Facebook page here for more updates.

Velvet Darkness They Fear was released on August 18th, 1996 via Massacre Records. It was issued in North America by Century Media Records in 1997. The album was produced, engineered and mixed by Pete Coleman, who would return to work on the band's third album, Aegis, released in 1998.