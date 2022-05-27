Today In Metal History 🤘 May 27th, 2022 🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DEATH ANGEL
May 27, 2022, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 65th
Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957
Happy 56th
Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966 (photo above by Janes Garvin)
Happy 47th
Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975
Heavy Releases
Happy 19th
LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003
Happy 16th
THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006
Happy 13th
ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance
Happy 11th Birthday A
MARDUK’s Iron Dawn - May 27th, 2011
TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday
CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013
DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013
EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013
TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013
BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013
Happy 8th
EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death - May 27th, 2014
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites - May 27th, 2014
Happy 6th
ARCHITECTS’ All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us - May 27th, 2016
BEHEXEN’s The Poisonous Path - May 27th, 2016
DEATH ANGEL’s The Evil Divide - May 27th, 2016
ILLDISPOSED’s Grey Sky Over Black Town - May 27th, 2016
KATALEPSY’s Gravenous Hour - May 27th, 2016
LACUNA COIL’s Delirium - May 27th, 2016
OMEN’s Hammer Damage - May 27th, 2016
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics IV: The Number of the Priest (covers album) - May 27th, 2016
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Division of Blood - May 27th, 2016
WITHERED’s Grief Relic - May 27th, 2016
Happy 3rd
BATUSHKA’s Панихида - May 27th, 2019