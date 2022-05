Today In Metal History 🤘 May 27th, 2022 🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DEATH ANGEL

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 65th

Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957

Happy 56th

Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966 (photo above by Janes Garvin)





Happy 47th

Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975

Heavy Releases

Happy 19th

LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003



Happy 16th

THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006

Happy 13th

ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009

GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning

STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within

TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance



Happy 11th Birthday A

MARDUKs Iron Dawn - May 27th, 2011

TRs The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday

CHRISTOPHER LEEs Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death May 27th, 2013

DAGOBAs Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013

DARK TRANQUILLITYs Construct - May 27th, 2013

EVILEs Skull May 27th, 2013

TESSERACTs Altered State May 27th, 2013

BURZUMs S繫l Austan, M璽ni Vestan May 27th, 2013



Happy 8th

EYEHATEGODs Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014

MARTY FRIEDMANs Inferno - May 27th, 2014

BLACK ANVILs Hail Death - May 27th, 2014

RAVENSCRYs The Attraction Of Opposites - May 27th, 2014





Happy 6th

ARCHITECTS All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us - May 27th, 2016

BEHEXENs The Poisonous Path - May 27th, 2016

DEATH ANGELs The Evil Divide - May 27th, 2016

ILLDISPOSEDs Grey Sky Over Black Town - May 27th, 2016

KATALEPSYs Gravenous Hour - May 27th, 2016

LACUNA COILs Delirium - May 27th, 2016

OMENs Hammer Damage - May 27th, 2016

SIX FEET UNDERs Graveyard Classics IV: The Number of the Priest (covers album) - May 27th, 2016

SUICIDAL ANGELS Division of Blood - May 27th, 2016

WITHEREDs Grief Relic - May 27th, 2016



Happy 3rd

BATUSHKAs 訄郇邽邽迡訄 - May 27th, 2019