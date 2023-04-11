TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Debuts New Video "Something For The Pain"

Toque have released the official video for their new track "Something For The Pain”. The original song was written by four Canadian rockers: Todd Kerns, Cory Churko, Brent Fitz, and Shane Gaalaas. The song is currently available on all digital music streaming sites.

“It’s important that we make sure everyone hear this new song, we are very proud of it, it was a great collaboration of us as musicians… we want to share that,” says Brent Fitz, bassist for Toque.

The official "Something For The Pain" t-shirt is available now at this location.

Fans can expect more original music to come this year, as well watch for shows this Fall / Winter when Toque will once again tour through the frozen tundra of Canada and the US.