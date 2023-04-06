TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Revealed As "Doll" On The Masked Singer; Video

On last night's (April 5) episode of The Masked Singer, the contestant "Doll" was unmasked to reveal Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the first elimination of the night was a bit of a shocker: "Doll" was sent back to its box. In what has become somewhat of an uncommon occurrence this season, no one got his identity correct, though the panelists weren't too far off. Nicole Scherzinger went with David Lee Roth, Jeong with Austin Butler, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg with Iggy Pop, and Robin Thicke with Gene Simmons.

EW spoke with Snider, who revealed the hilarious reason he turned down the show in its first season, his thoughts on his drag-inspired costume (and expecting a call from RuPaul), and his brutally honest reaction to getting booted from the show. Find out what he had to say at EW.com

Watch the reveal, as well as footage of "Doll" performing Elvis Presley and Simple Minds songs, below: