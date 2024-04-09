VHÄLDEMAR – “Devil’s Child” Music Video Streaming

The Spanish heavy/power metallers Vhäldemar will release their new album Sanctuary Of Death on May 9 via MDD Records. Preorder at the MDD Records webshop. New video for opening track "Devil's Child" is streaming below.

The band's seventh album will feature 11 brand-new tracks, which should make the hearts of every melodic power metal fan beat faster. It's not for nothing that Vhäldemar is considered one of the biggest heavy metal bands in Spain.

Cover art by Darkgrove (Manowar, Battle Beast):

Tracklisting:

“Devil’s Child”

“Dreambreaker”

“Deathwalker”

“Sanctuary Of Death”

“Forevermore”

“Heavy Metal”

“Old King’s Visions (Part VII)”

“Journey To The Unknown”

“Brothers”

“The Rebel’s Law”

“The Last Flame”

"Devil's Child" video:

“Old King’s Visions (Part VII)” video: