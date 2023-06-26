WARKINGS Announce First Ever European Headline Tour For 2024

Warkings Warriors Beware. The time has come to gather the masses and rise from the depths of Valhalla. Join the Warkings on a crusade of dimensions never seen before and become a Warrior. Get ready for one of the greatest battles in the history of heavy metal and support the mighty kings on their marches through Europe, telling the living about battles long ago.

In the tradition of the crusader, the four kings march through Germania, Austria-Hungary, Poland, France, and the Kingdoms of the Netherlands and Bohemia on a mission to bring true heavy metal to the masses. At each stop of the journey, their following will grow and more warriors will be drawn under their spell. The powerful sorceress Morgana will once again accompany the Warkings to their battles.

After successful forays with the high priests Powerwolf and the knights and shield maidens Feuerschwanz, it is now time to unleash a full 90 minutes of pure Warkings force. Get ready for songs never heard live before, the biggest stage set of their career and bombastic performances. The Warkings call for King and Crown - hear their call.



Warkings state: “Sound the war horns as we march 'For King and Crown‘. Hear the clarion call, summoning our fierce and loyal army of fans, our Warkings Warriors, to rise and march alongside us. Let it be known that in this epic crusade, every friend and foe shall be brought forth, united under the banner of the Warkings. Gather your weapons, ready your breakfast and prepare for the battle of a lifetime. The stage is set, the world awaits our triumph. For King and Crown.”

Get your tickets here.

For King and Crown Tour 2024:

March

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

April

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

14 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Essen, Germany - Turock

27 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

28 - Harlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

Warkings are:

Tribune - War Chant

Crusader - Steelwing

Spartan - War Drums

Viking - Battle Axe

Morgana le Fay - Unholy Evocations

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)