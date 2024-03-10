What If METALLICA Wrote "Wind Of Change" By SCORPIONS? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Metallica wrote the Scorpions hit, "Wind Of Change". He is joined by fellow cover artist, Denis Pauna. Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

