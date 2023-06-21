BLAZON RITE - Wild Rites And Ancient Songs

Sophomore full-length from Philly traditionalists. Epic title, "Autumn Fear Brings Winter Doom", as drums and guitars introduce the seven songs (clocking in at 36:04). Vocals have that overly dramatic enunciation, similar to Lords Of The Trident, just part of the tongue-in-cheek, Blazon Rite charm. On the opener, the lyrics relate to farmers preparing the fall harvest and about 2/3 of the way through, the tempo picks up.

One of the last phrases spoken, is "the bell rings..." and pre-release single "Salvage What You Can Of The Night" commences with repeated pings of the ride cymbal (sounding suspiciously like a bell/chime). Nice ear candy segue. Salvage is not a word typically utilized in metal songs, but this one is so damn infectious, built around a catchy hook, that it probably will be the emphasis of call & response interactions with live audiences.

Taking more of a folk metal tact, the initial half of "The Fall Of A Once Great House" is minimalist, practically a cappella. Riffing guitars do eventually kick in, creating a spirited tale of Middle Ages warfare. After an atypical intro, galloping "Mark Of The Stormborn Riders" possesses a vintage Falconer feel. Ditto the mid-tempo title cut, which begins with a little medieval, acoustic build-up. Speeding up, in the final third, it's not as strong as its neighbors, in the running sequence. Odd, since they named the disc after it. Snazzy cover art though.

"Troubadours Of The Final Quarrel" returns to the overturned bee hive buzzing with a tune about battling at the end of times. Closer, "The Coming Tide Of Yule" meanders around, threatens to take off and never really does, a disappointing cap on an otherwise strong effort. Perhaps if buried somewhere besides the end, or maybe greater impact (less distracting) if one additional track followed it.

I characterized the last album as a soundtrack to an old (non-computerized) role-playing game, ala Dungeons & Dragons, albeit without the sorcery and mythical beasts. On their latest, while still indebted to NWOTHM, it appears a joyous power metal vibe has overtaken the slower, doom tendencies hinted at previously. Neither are probably discs to play at a party, although these jolly anthems should appeal to the swashbuckling cosplay crowd, spilling flagons of ale, as they sing along, arm-in-arm. Drink it in!