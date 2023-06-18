HAMMERFALL – Crimson Thunder (20 Year Anniversary Edition)

The Swedish Templars are again diving back into the past with the 20 Year Anniversary Edition of their Crimson Thunder album. Originally issued on October 28, 2002 via Nuclear Blast – yes it’s technically the 21st anniversary – HammerFall had forged their popularity with Renegade, but Crimson Thunder started what was considered a downturn for our Swedish warriors.

Included on the 3CD edition is a remix/remaster by Fredrik Nordstrom, unreleased pre-production tracks, a live medley (as heard throughout the band’s North American jaunt with Helloween), live acoustic tracks from an album release show, plus the whole live album One Crimson Night.

Turning the hammer back for a re-investigation – Crimson Thunder rings with force that relies a bit much on mid-tempo stompers, but HammerFall brings their anthemic, sing-along anthems with perhaps their most popular song “Hearts On Fire” and the outstanding title track. “Riders Of The Storm” hits the right marks and while is a strong cut – doesn’t work best as an album opener.

Crimson Thunder has a cleaner sound to it too and doesn’t quite have the raging power that Legacy Of Kings possesses or the raw, youthful energy of the debut. Crimson Thunder is more methodical which lead to a sort of apathy around them that they were predictable, gimmicky one-trick ponies that lost their edge.

Of course a ballad is included with the confusing lyrics of “Dreams Come True” and the Chastain cover “Angel Of Mercy” is a nice touch, but the buried treasure of Crimson Thunder is the reflective, somber instrumental “In Memoriam”. Spirited guitar work from Oscar Dronjak and Stefan Elmgren on this one. “Trailblazers” is just kind of there, but closer “Hero’s Return” adds good use of the harpsichord to close it out.

For the extras – the pre-production tracks provide an interesting listen although they are mostly finished renditions and the One Crimson Night concert absolutely slays. The live acoustic songs are fun too as the setting is laid back and it’s great to listen different versions of “Heeding The Call”, “Steel Meets Steel”, and “Renegade”.

Grading the Crimson Thunder album on its own would be about a 6, but this anniversary edition is excellent and earns a worthy 8. It’s a must have for HammerFall fans and while not essential for the average headbanger – there are certainly some essential songs.