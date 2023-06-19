RATT – The Atlantic Years: 1984-1991

You could certainly make a valid argument that the two top metal subgenres to emerge during the ‘80s were hair/glam metal and thrash/speed metal. And one of the most popular and successful bands of the former category was Ratt – whose hook-heavy melodic rock and spandex-y make-up look resulted in the band (whose classic line-up was comprised of singer Stephen Pearcy, guitarists Warren DeMartini and Robbin Crosby, bassist Juan Croucier, and drummer Bobby Blotzer) duking it out with the likes of Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Bon Jovi on the charts, on MTV, and on metal mag covers.

And with the genre having enjoyed a nostalgic surge in popularity as of late (look no further than the popular Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe/Poison stadium tour), what better time than now to collect all of Ratt’s best LP’s as part of a new box set, The Atlantic Years: 1984-1991.

As its title states, all the quintet’s full-lengths during this period are included on vinyl (1984’s Out Of The Cellar, 1985’s Invasion Of Your Privacy, 1986’s Dancing Undercover, 1988’s Reach For The Sky, and 1990’s Detonator), with ‘1991’ being represented by a non-LP single, “Nobody Rides For Free” (which was part of the Point Break motion picture soundtrack).

For vintage, party-hearty hair metal, The Atlantic Years, 1984-1991 is hard to beat – as it includes such prime Ratt n’ roll as “Round And Round,” “Wanted Man,” “Lay It Down,” “Body Talk,” and “Way Cool Jr,” as well as intriguing tchotchkes (replica tour book, poster, stick, guitar pick, backstage pass, etc.).