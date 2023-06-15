SCREAMER - Kingmaker

Fifth studio album from the Swedish New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal five piece. Title track opens the album with ‘80s guitar riffs and twin melodies, a melodic power voice who at times sounds like Jeff Scott Soto, with the majestic chorus. More twin guitar on "Rise Above" and backing vocal harmonies, "The Traveler" straight ahead to the point riff driven to the chorus with an Accept swing.

"Hellfire" steps up the pace a bit in the spirit of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and names like Saxon, Satan, and Cloven Hoof. Also see "Burn It Down" and "Fall Of A Common Man". Think those opening keyboards for "Chasing The Rainbow" were influenced by Rainbow, then it settles into a Gamma Ray and Edguy (also the slower "Ashes And Fire") power metal arrangement, with a Purple/Rainbow guitar keyboard duel in the solo section.

Punchy drums and post 2000's Tygers Of Pan Tang energize the drive to "Sounds Of The Night". Traditional early Iron Maiden twin guitars and steadfast tempo to "Renegade" closes the album.

With new albums in 2023 also from Haunt, Night Demon, Smoulder, and Gatekeeper, the next generation are keeping the legacy names music from the ‘80s alive. Support the present like you do the past.