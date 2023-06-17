VESUVIAN - Emergence

After a couple of EPs dating back to '17, here comes the full-length debut from Seattle dual guitar (no bass) quintet, who offer both male/female vocals within a catchy mix of so-called melodic death. Ever wonder what Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth) would sound like, fronting Dark Tranquillity? Well these nine cuts answer the question, in a positive fashion. When they drop to subtle dynamics (less gruff, and/or female accompaniment) there's even a fleeting Evergrey moment or two. Regardless of touchstones, the influences are top notch and certainly non-American. Shame most of their potential audience lays half way around the world.

Spacey, sporadic keys and symphonic instrumentation introduce the titular opener, but the calm is not indicative of the storm that will follow. Shortly thereafter, a forceful, speedy, but bouncy, melody commandeers the speakers. Headbanging and toe tapping at the same time! Lapping waves greet "Seas Of Grey". A gong, to announce the next round and like a hyped up boxer, Vesuvian come out of the neutral corner delivering a riffing barrage, on "Grief Drinkers" (great title!). Still an orchestral undercurrent beneath the Gothenburg delivery. Slight punk energy/urgency to kick off "Sunless Dreams", before one of those big Evergrey momentum changes. Don't worry, the vehemence and gurgling vox will return before its 4:04 has expired. There's even a dual a cappella vocal mid-section.

Majestic start-stop "Architects Of Ruin 1: Indoctrinate" is next, followed by single/video "On Cursed Sands", which has an upbeat feel and showcases all the elements found throughout the disc: violin, female backing voice, gruff/shrieking, speed and infectious beats. A fine, albeit abbreviated synopsis of Vesuvian works. "Writing Folktales" reshuffles the deck, female voice to the fore, with just a hint of the usually dominant gruffness (courtesy of RJ Mitchell). The "In The Gallows At The Edge Of The World" finale starts rather hypnotically, violin and well-spaced piano notes, before returning to the aggro Vesuvian calling card.

Impressive.