WITNERE - Albion Aflame

UK’s Witnere travel through their own country’s history on sophomore effort Albion Aflame. The album – as the band states – “chronicles the tumult following the leaving of the Romans and the emergence of the legendary figures Arthur and Merlin.” It’s natural to expect folk influences and some proper English metal and Witnere doesn’t disappoint in that aspect, but they aren’t afraid to dive further into extreme territories.

Witnere excels at delivering melodic leads with trad metal rhythms and the drumming can get really busy and at times takes an extreme metal flavor – case in point with “Furor Saxonicus” and the presence of growling vocals.

Speaking of vocals; they are a mystery because at times they take a growling persona, other times a one-note rasp that reminds of Alestorm, and also a clean, sort of nasally tone that isn’t the greatest, but serviceable. The energy and conviction is there, but as a whole the vocals sound amateurish and a stronger presence could really take these guys to the next level because the music is stout and the lyrical topics are engaging.

“Badon Hill” is a furious metal romp allowing the bass to shine and holds some doom-like guitars backed by melodic leads – a true winning tune along with the heavy elegance and the Dark Forest-like melodies of “Merlin’s Madness”. “Avalon” closes this 8-track, 38 minute effort on a triumphant note with acoustic guitars and surprising synth solos – this one’s more progressive leaning, but the songwriting is tight.

The potential is there; musically these guys got it – curious to see what’s in store for the future.