BravePicks 2016 - The Scribes Speak!

Martin Popoff



Top 20 of 2016

1) METALLICA – Hardwired... To Self-Destruct (Blackened)

2) CROWBAR – The Serpent Only Lies (eOne)

3) FATES WARNING – Theories Of Flight

4) DEATH ANGEL - The Evil Divide (Nuclear Blast)

5) ANTHRAX – For All Kings (Megaforce / Nuclear Blast)

6) THE DEAD DAISIES – Make Some Noise (SPV / Spitfire)

7) OPETH – Transcendence (Moderbolaget/Nuclear Blast)

8) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence (HevyDevy)

9) AIRBOURNE – Breakin’ Outta Hell (Spinefarm)

10) STEVE GRIMMETT’S GRIM REAPER - Walking In The Shadows (Dissonance Productions)

11) MEGADETH - Dystopia (Universal / Tradecraft)

12) JACKYL – Rowyco (Mighty Loud)

13) GLENN HUGHES – Resonate (Frontiers)

14) ENTOMBED A.D. - Dead Dawn (Century Media)

15) LAST IN LINE - Heavy Crown (Frontiers Records)

16) CHEAP TRICK - Bang! Zoom! Crazy! Hello! (Big Machine)

17) MESHUGGAH - The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)

18) DIAMOND HEAD – Diamond Head (Dissonance/PhD)

19) SPIRITUAL BEGGARS – Sunrise to Sundown (InsideOut)

20) QUARTZ – Fear No Evil (High Roller)

Top 3 Concerts

METALLICA – The Opera House, Toronto, ON

GUNS N’ ROSES – Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

MARILLION – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Top 5 Embarrassments

METAL CHURCH – XI (Rat Pak)

Despite the return of Mike Howe, this sounds like Masterpeace all over again: an album not crying out to be written.

IN FLAMES – Battles (Nuclear Blast)

Every one of these vocal techniques just annoys to no end. And then the choruses come and it gets worse.

AXLC/DC

Hey, he did a great job, but they shouldn’t have done it. Or they should have pulled a nice, grounded, low-key Stevie Young and got Marc Storace—because that guy could actually be their vocalist on the next ten albums.

BORKNAGAR – Winter Thrice (Century Media)

One Amorphis in my life is enough. Hail The Olden Domain through Quintessence.

STEVEN TYLER – We’re All Somebody From Somewhere (Dot)

A synthetic new country album, and I’m angrier still because it’s becoming clearer every day that he’s the guy in Aerosmith who won’t let them rock out raw.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2017

Slim reissues. If there’s any bright spot in physical, it’s the monster four- and five-CD boxes. Immersion only, please.

Thoughts On 2016

AC/DC imploded, Metallica exploded and Guns 'N Roses, for the first time, I applauded. Plus lots of death, with Rick Parfitt's hurting the most, even if Bowie blessed us with a soundtrack to his dignified demise.

Metal Predictions For 2017

I kinda know this one already because it’s started: I’m gonna be playing lots of Overkill all year. Pretty much come to the realization they’re the thrash act with the most intellectual heft and perfect musical pitch to match. The Killfest begins with The Grinding Wheel, which would have topped my list this year, had it popped out a few weeks earlier.

