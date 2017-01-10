BravePicks 2016 - The Scribes Speak!

Nick Balazs



Top 20 of 2016

1) AVANTASIA – Ghostlights (Nuclear Blast)

2) MEGADETH – Dystopia (Tradecraft)

3) SONATA ARCTICA – The Ninth Hour (Nuclear Blast)

4) DELAIN – Moonbathers (Napalm)

5) VEKTOR – Terminal Redux (Earache)

6) BLOOD CEREMONY – Lord Of Misrule (Rise Above)

7) EPICA – The Holographic Principle (Nuclear Blast)

8) TESTAMENT – Brotherhood Of The Snake (Nuclear Blast)

9) CAULDRON – In Ruin (The End)

10) METAL CHURCH – XI (Rat Pak)

11) RECKLESS LOVE – InVader (AOR Heaven)

12) AXEL RUDI PELL – Game Of Sins (Steamhammer)

13) ABBATH – Abbath (Season Of Mist)

14) PURSON – Desire’s Magic Theatre (Spinefarm)

15) ANTHRAX – For All Kings (Megaforce / Nuclear Blast)

16) WOLF HOFFMANN – Headbanger’s Symphony (Nuclear Blast)

17) THEOCRACY – Ghost Ship (Ulterium)

18) TRICK OR TREAT – Rabbits’ Hill Pt. 2 (Frontiers)

19) HAMMERFALL – Built To Last (Napalm)

20) ETERNAL CHAMPION – The Armor Of Ire (No Remorse)

Top 3 Concerts

SCORPIONS / QUEENSRŸCHE – The Joint at Hard Rock Las Vegas

STEEL PANTHER – House Of Blues, Cleveland

IRON MAIDEN – Air Canada Centre, Toronto

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

TWILIGHT FORCE – Heroes Of Mighty Magic (Nuclear Blast)

Pains me because I loved their debut; but this is too bloated and is overloaded with symphonics and guitars buried in the mix.

GHOST – Popestar (Loma Vista / Spikefarm)

One great original tune and some blah covers.

CIVIL WAR – The Last Full Measure (Napalm)

Former Sabaton members trying to be Sabaton except not as good.

BLACK SABBATH – The End (EP) (Independent)

A tour only release with songs not used on 13 and a couple live tunes costing $30. Housed in a thin digi-sleeve with no booklet or anything, the bang wasn’t worth the buck.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD - The Stage (Capitol)

I understand why they released this with no promotion.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2017

I’m pretty sure I’ve mentioned this in previous entry but re-releasing a new album as a “deluxe” or “tour” edition less than a year after coming out is really annoying. Like c’mon, how many times should a fan have to purchase the same album?

Thoughts On 2016

2016 was a huge year because Metallica released a new album and whether you love em’ or hate em’, it is always big news when there is a Metallica release. It was the year of thrash with ‘Tallica, Anthrax, and Megadeth all putting out new material. The last time those three released a full-length album was 1988! There was also stellar outputs from Testament, Metal Church, and Flotsam And Jetsam. It was 30 years ago when the most important, prominent thrash albums were released by a few of these acts and here they are reigning in 2016. Who woulda thunk it?

Let’s not overlook the new breed of metal too with Swedish act Enforcer nabbing a co-headlining tour in early 2016 with Warbringer and Tribulation had a headlining US tour as well. We (North America) need younger, promising acts able to nab touring opportunities here.

Also as a huge KISS fan, it warmed my heart to see Paul Stanley work with Ace Frehley again on his covers album with the Free tune “Fire & Water”.

Metal Predictions For 2017

- We’ll find out that Aerosmith’s farewell tease isn’t really a farewell.

- Gun N’ Roses will just keep touring until no one cares anymore and no new material will come from this reunion unfortunately.

- Helloween bringing back Kiske and Hansen will be a huge success touring, but won’t result in new music.

- The vinyl resurgence continues, but I think it’s imperative for each vinyl to come with a digital download of the album purchased.

- My last is Ace Frehley will be back in KISS by the end of the year. It’s not based on anything, but just a hunch.

Read more rants below:

Mark Gromen

Greg Pratt

Carl Begai

Jason Deaville

Kim Baarda

Aaron Small

David Perri

Check out our BravePicks 2016 countdown where Metallica reigned supreme here.