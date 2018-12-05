BravePicks 2018 – SATAN's Cruel Magic #26

How can this magic be so cruel when it is so good? NWOBHM metallers Satan have shown remarkable consistency since their 2013 comeback album Life Sentence. Cruel Magic is top shelf traditional metal with mean riffs and keen melodies with memorable songs that cause for repeated listening.

Bearers of the NWOBHM movement and responsible for '83's seminal Court In The Act and '87's Suspended Sentence, Satan make it abundantly clear with their upcoming new album that in 2018, they are not interested in simply capitalizing on past glories. Comprised of 10 tracks of searing metal, it is blatantly and profoundly the work of the Newcastle upon Tyne natives at their very best, infusing their signature sound with a more raw, wild and spontaneous vibe than they showcased on 2015's mighty Atom By Atom - and in the process, displaying more passion and energy than slews of bands half their age.

The UK bangers summed up the album perfectly: "We truly feel we've got it 100% right this time, the balance between considered content and reckless performance. We always break loose on stage so why not on record?"