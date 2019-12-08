BravePicks 2019 - DEATH ANGEL's Humanicide #24
December 8, 2019, 2 hours ago
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
24) DEATH ANGEL – Humanicide (Nuclear Blast)
The pack is back as Bay Area thrashers Death Angel continue to impress with their output ever since their reformation in 2004. Their last album, 2016's The Evil Divide landed at #4 of our BravePicks and in 2019 they again spread their razor sharp wings for over 48 minutes of thrashing mayhem. The seemingly endless time has worked in their favor as they are getting better with age. Humanicide is no frolic through the park, its full-on focused energy with ripping riffs and tempos, a hoard of memorable songs soaked in ultra-violence. Bow down to the Death Angel!
Scribe Greg Pratt praised the album in his review stating, “Man, Death Angel just absolutely need to be on the tips of our fingers when we’re engaged in conversations with pals online about The Big Five or other super important, grown-up subjects, because the Bay Area thrash institution is now on album six of a second lease on life, meaning they’ve built up a super consistent and enjoyable thrash metal catalogue. They don’t really put out duds, like most of the Big Four have; like Testament, Death Angel have created a solid body of work that is too busy just absolutely shredding to worry about much else, end result being, wow, total thrash majesty.”
BravePicks 2019 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
9)
10)
11)
12)
13)
14)
15)
16)
17)
18)
19)
20)
21)
22)
23)
24) DEATH ANGEL - Humanicide (Nuclear Blast)
25) BEAST IN BLACK - From Hell With Love (Nuclear Blast)
26) D-A-D - A Prayer For The Loud (AFM)
27) IDLE HANDS - Mana (Eisenwald)
28) HELL FIRE - Mania (Riding Easy)
29) SOILWORK - Verkligheten (Nuclear Blast)
30) MEMORIAM – Requiem For Mankind (Nuclear Blast)