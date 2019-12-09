BravePicks 2019 - EXHUMED's Horror #23
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
23) EXHUMED – Horror (Relapse)
Where the horrors thrive…Exhumed returned with maniacal, grinding death metal in a blazing 15 track, 26 minute gore infested thriller! Horror presses the play button on that old VHS player and takes its victims on blood soaked, gore grind nightmare and never lets up. We’re still reeling from the madness as Horror claims a spot on our countdown!
Scribe Gregg Pratt praised Horror in his review, stating “And I love it all, man, the surprise of Horror’s primitive gore-grind absolutely hitting the spot much like the exquisite melodic death-grind of 2003’s Anatomy Is Destiny hits the spot on other days, the band still managing to show some songwriting smarts here in the almost three minutes of ‘The Red Death’, which hits a mid-tempo stomp before racing to the bloody end. Then there’s ‘Utter Mutilation Of Your Corpse,’ all eight seconds of it… this album is just a treat to listen to, no one doing gore-grind better than these grizzled vets. It’s not going to take you on the same journey through the morgue as their more melodic material, but this quick trip to the sewers satisfies a craving you barely knew you still had.”
BravePicks 2019 Top 30
24) DEATH ANGEL - Humanicide (Nuclear Blast)
25) BEAST IN BLACK - From Hell With Love (Nuclear Blast)
26) D-A-D - A Prayer For The Loud (AFM)
27) IDLE HANDS - Mana (Eisenwald)
28) HELL FIRE - Mania (Riding Easy)
29) SOILWORK - Verkligheten (Nuclear Blast)
30) MEMORIAM – Requiem For Mankind (Nuclear Blast)