EXHUMED And GATECREEPER Announce Co-Headlining North American Fall Tour

Gore metal maniacs Exhumed (pictured above) and Sonoran death metal legion Gatecreeper (pictured below) have announced a co-headlining North American tour through the fall.

Both bands will tour in support of their new albums Deserted and Horror - both out on October 4. The tour begins on October 31 in Austin, TX and ends December 4 in Las Vegas, NV. Additional support by Necrot & Judiciary. All confirmed tour dates are available below.

Comments Exhumed’s Matt Harvey: “We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions! We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horror for all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs. We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!"

Tour dates:

October

31 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

November

1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

2 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

5 - Miami, FL - Chuchill’s

6 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Hell Stage

8 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s

9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

10 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

13 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom

15 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

16 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry

17 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary

18 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

20 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

24 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

25 - Bozeman, MT - The Eagles Ballroom

27 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)

29 - Seattle, WA - Substation

30 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

December

1 - Arcata, CA - Rampart Skatepark

2 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop

3 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon

Gatecreeper’s new album, Deserted, is due out October 4 on CD/LP/CS/Digital. More details here.

Exhumed will release their new album, Horror, on October 4 on CD/LP/Digital. Further details here.

(Exhumed photo - Orion Landau, Gatecreeper photo - Pablo Vigueras)