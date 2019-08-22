EXHUMED And GATECREEPER Announce Co-Headlining North American Fall Tour
August 22, 2019, 2 hours ago
Gore metal maniacs Exhumed (pictured above) and Sonoran death metal legion Gatecreeper (pictured below) have announced a co-headlining North American tour through the fall.
Both bands will tour in support of their new albums Deserted and Horror - both out on October 4. The tour begins on October 31 in Austin, TX and ends December 4 in Las Vegas, NV. Additional support by Necrot & Judiciary. All confirmed tour dates are available below.
Comments Exhumed’s Matt Harvey: “We couldn't be more stoked to bring folks such a stacked lineup for this tour. It's gonna be a neck-breaking extravaganza of massive proportions! We can't wait to get out and play stuff from Horror for all the Gore Metal Maniacs out there and showcasing the tunes alongside Gatecreeper, our Bay Area homies in Necrot and Judiciary will really be a trial by fire for the songs. We've got a new setlist, new production, and the same old body odor, so come out and make some noise with us!"
Tour dates:
October
31 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
November
1 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
2 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
5 - Miami, FL - Chuchill’s
6 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Hell Stage
8 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s
9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
10 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry - The Fillmore
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
13 - Somerville, MA - ONCE Ballroom
15 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
16 - Lakewood, OH - Foundry
17 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary
18 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
20 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
24 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
25 - Bozeman, MT - The Eagles Ballroom
27 - Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown
28 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)
29 - Seattle, WA - Substation
30 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
December
1 - Arcata, CA - Rampart Skatepark
2 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop
3 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon
Gatecreeper’s new album, Deserted, is due out October 4 on CD/LP/CS/Digital. More details here.
Exhumed will release their new album, Horror, on October 4 on CD/LP/Digital. Further details here.
(Exhumed photo - Orion Landau, Gatecreeper photo - Pablo Vigueras)