ME AND THAT MAN Streaming “Mother Bury Your Sons” Track

Me And That Man featuring Behemoth’s Nergal are streaming new track “Mother Bury Your Sons”.

The band states: “We have something special for you today! You can now listen to ‘Mother Bury Your Sons’ and ‘Down Below’ on all streaming services! These tracks were originally ONLY available through our limited edition boxset but are now finally out for everyone to enjoy.”

Nergal recently spoke with BraveWords about his current workload:

"I’m simultaneously working on both Me And That Man and Behemoth. So, two days ago I was working on a demo for Me And That Man, yesterday I completed two songs for Behemoth. I don’t think I’ve ever been more hyped and determined and motivated and creatively occupied with making music. That’s one of the positives of this Coronavirus isolation. Finally, there is no pressure. I can just focus on my emotions and find the best way to transmit that through the music."

Artax Film has launched the first video teaser for Adam The Apostate, the upcoming documentary on Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski, tentatively due this fall. Watch the clip below.

A brief description of the documentary: "Rising from his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland to global fame with his band Behemoth, striving for musical excellence throughout the ignominies of life-threatening illness and dubious legal battles, it is safe to say Adam "Nergal" Darski has many faces, the sum of which defies categorization."