SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Looks Back On W.A.R.P.E.D Solo Album Title Track

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2005 solo album, W.A.R.P.E.D. He offers an inside look at the totle track below.

Caffery: "This song was the last one I had written before we entered the studio for the original Faces - God Damn War sessions. The letters stand for Watch And Rate Peace Expect Delays.

The Iraq war at this time was just getting into full swing. It definitely didn't seem like it was going anywhere for a while. Every person and every TV news show had a different side or opinion about this war. That's where the watch and rate came in. It was all over the TV every day. Peace was nowhere in sight. This song was about the war coverage on TV.

The same cast of characters: myself on vocals and guitars, Jeff Plate on drums and David Z on bass.

Since I grew up watching Hogan's Heroes on TV, I always had a fond memory of that shows comical side to a war. Not that was was anything to laugh at ever but MASH and Hogan's Heroes managed to place light into some very dark times. At the end of the song I played a little keyboard part that was the Hogan's Heroes theme as a little outro solo...

We took a clip of President Bush speaking and threw a harmonizer on it at the very end. It was him talking about the start of the war: "As the world prayed for peace, Saddam prepared for war." Song has a fun groove and I really enjoy singing it!

Ironically enough...peace is still delayed over 10 years later!"

