TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On Faces Solo Album - "'So Far Today' Was Written About SAVATAGE"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2004 solo album, Faces. He offers an inside look at the song "So Far Today" below.

Caffery: "This song I wrote about things in your life that were at one time so close to you and are now 'so far today.' They could be friends, family, relationships...in my case it was written about Savatage. Not any particular thing. The band, the fans, the shows, the tours, the albums, the crew... anything that would be in your photo album... the cities you visited yearly...

Crazy thing is that I wrote this after just being away from it for two years; over a decade later those visions are still there. I've toured the world ten times over with other bands and I really love my job and my career. It's hard to explain. Savatage holds a special place in my life that I don't think will ever be replaced. I don't think about it every day like I used to, but when I do it's always as special as ever.

Drums and bass again Jeff Plate and Dave Z.

This is one of four songs on the CD in which the guitar has an entirely unique tuning. Funny thing is I couldn't tell you what this one is now, I'd have to play the song and remember it. I had to figure it out in the studio, I forgot! But it can't be played exactly right without it!

Enjoy, share and peace!"

