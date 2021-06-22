5 Amazing Free Music Generators For Budding Music Artists

Who says you have to be a professional artist to make your own music? With music generators or music production software, anyone can make and publish original music. No need to go to a studio, you can create amazing music at home.

Not everything great comes with a price. Plenty of free music generators are out there with which you can experiment at home.

Here, I have jotted down some of the most useful free music product software I can find. They are suited for newbies. Let’s learn more about them:

1: Musenet

Musenet is one of those music generators that allows you to create music and control how to play it. This software is a product of OpenAI that generates songs based on user preferences. Its AI database includes Frank Sinatra, Lady Gaga, Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, and many other artists.

Here is how to get started with this software. First, you choose the music style or the artist, then the intro, and after that the instruments (strings, drums, bass, harp, guitar, winds, or any other). In the end, you pick the token meter to end the song/music.

To have more fun with what you create, explore the advanced settings. Musenet is best for producing classical music because it has classical music data. Its piano works better than other instruments. Once you are done producing music, download it and use it the way you like.

2: BeepBox

If you are looking for a tool to create music for a YouTube video or a video game, BeepBox is the best. What I love about this music generator is that you don’t need to know music to create effective sounds. Anyone can use this software and unleash their creative side.

Four channels of instruments are available inside the app. You can choose from trumpets, guitars, vocals, brass, and other percussion. You can also change the reverb, tempo, and rhythm anytime. Once you are done, download the music as a WAV file and use it as royalty-free music.

3: Beepster

This funky fellow lets you create music with some neat twists. Again, no musical expertise is required to play the music. Fiddle with the app’s setting and see what you like.

Start by choosing from the scales which include blues major, blues minor, major pentatonic, and minor pentatonic. It will show you 4 rows, each of which is a voice or a track. Adjust the speed, pitch, and volume for each track. You can even turn the track on or off.

To add variety to your tunes, Beepster changes the notes for each track randomly. The downside of this music generator is that you can’t download the track. You can, however, share the music as a link.

4: Melobytes

Melobytes is one of those music generators that doesn’t just let you experiment with instrumental sounds, it’s ready to sing along as well. This AI-based app lets you analyze lyrics and turn them into melodies.

In its basic version, you can set the language of the lyric, tone, time signature, tempo, type of singer, and more. The user can also add lyrics in the dialog box for generating original songs using their own voice. If not, you can stick to a robotic cover.

If you don’t like the first version of what you have created, just hit the generate button until you are satisfied. Once you are done, download the song as a MIDI file. Melobytes Pro, the advanced version is also free. It lets you customize every aspect of your song, which makes it a great app!

5: Apple GarageBand

This software is for Mac users only. It’s not the best but it’s very useful for creating music. It has got an easy-to-use interface and some professional features. There is going to be a bit of a learning curve for beginners. But you are still at an advantage because the software includes built-in tutorials that have made it easier to learn new instruments.

GarageBand lets you use your music instruments or virtual instruments within the music production software. There are up to 255 separate audio tracks that you can mix to come up with your own creation.

The best part is this software is pre-installed on each Mac PC. But you would have to download it on your iPad or iPhone from the App store.

These are great options right! Go on, download what you like and start creating music.