8 Natural Supplements To Boost The Performance Of Athletes

We all know that the body of an athlete needs more nutrition than the non-athlete body. To maintain the athlete’s body and enhance their performance, they have to take care of many things altogether. Some important things that an athlete needs are:

· Proper training regime

· A healthy and complete diet full of proteins and carbohydrates post-workout.

· 7-9 hours of sleep every day

· To stay hydrated

· And a resilient immune system

Even after fulfilling the above-mentioned factors they need more, they need nutrition supplements that can help them recover early and perform better, that can relieve their pain and muscle soreness, and boost a dose of energy in them. For all of these, they depend on natural supplements, scientifically termed ‘ergogenic acids’. Below is a list of 8 commonly used performance supplements;

1. Kratom

Kratom is a supplement derived from the Mitragyna Speciosa plant. Due to its pain-relieving and energy-boosting effects, Kratom is used by athletes in tea recipes or the form of extracts. Among the different strains available, athletes select and use the best Kratom for the energy boost, increased stamina, increased focus, and relief from muscle pains. Along with all this, athletes claim that Kratom helps them to increase their focus and concentration. Athletes prefer to use safe red Bali bulk kratom for pain and depression which helps in calming you down and promotes relaxation.





Green vein Kratom is preferred to be used by most athletes. Green vein Kratom offers analgesic effects and helps in enhancing performance by increasing stamina and energy and at the same time making their minds calm and focused. Some side effects from over usage include addiction, withdrawal symptoms, dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, addiction, headaches, and dizziness.

2. Creatine

It is known to boost athletic performance by building muscle mass & strength. It is effective and safe for consumption. It is one of the most popular supplements. Creatine is used by muscles at the time of energy release. It provides additional ATP energy for High-Intensity Workouts. It is also believed to remove fatigue and tiredness by increasing dopamine levels and providing additional energy. But since every supplement needs some time to show its effect, do you know how long does it take for Creatine to work? It may take between a week or two to a whole month until creatine supplement starts showing results. The time also depends on many other parameters like which type of creatine you’re taking, what’s the quality and many more things.

Some of the side effects of excessive usage of Creatine are muscle and stomach cramps and weight gain.

3. Cannabidiol (CBD)

CBD is a non-psychoactive drug best known for pain-relieving and anti-inflammation effects, both of which help athletes during competitions. And WHO claims that CBD does not have the potential to make it user-dependent like other opioids. Many sports and athletic organizations prohibit athletes from using THC. CBD is derived from Cannabis sativa, so if you consume CBD isolates, you do not have to worry about testing positive for THC and disqualification.





It is considered to be safe and well-tolerated in humans. Many studies have found that CBD cream for pain is very effective in the treatment of pain and inflammation. The application of CBD cream on the skin allows it to directly enter the bloodstream, which helps in eliminating the problems of pain and inflammation in athletes.

4. Ginseng

Ginseng is believed to improve stamina and vitality. It has been used for centuries in dietary and herbal supplements in China and Korea. It is the root of the plant. It comes in many varieties i.e. Chinese, American, Korean, and Japanese Ginseng collectively known as Panax. Russian and Siberian Ginseng help fight fatigue and immunity strengthening. Both Siberian and Panax are considered safe for consumption. Ginseng consists of various compounds i.e. Vitamin A, B, C & E; proteins; fibers; minerals (Magnesium, Iron, Potassium, and Phosphorus). The main active compounds in Panax herbs are Saponins and Ginsenosides. The most effective properties of Panax Ginseng are anti-inflammation, brain stimulation, immunostimulant, endurance performance enhancement, and antioxidative properties.

Side-effects caused by its consumption may include headaches and disturbed sleep.

5. Caffeine

Caffeine is the most common go-to compound for everyone because it wakes you up from sleep, helps you focus, and boosts energy. It works by blocking the activity of neuromodulator adenosine. It also decreases pain and exertion. It should be consumed before a workout or training for best results. 400-500 mg/day dosage in adults is considered safe. It works best with high-intensity and endurance athletes. It helps you burn calories and thus aid in weight by releasing stored fat, especially when consumed before or after workouts.

Negative effects from high doses of caffeine include insomnia, upset stomach, increased heart rate, anxiety, and dizziness.

6. Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine are known as BCAAs. It is believed to help gain muscle mass and strength while training. It also prevents Delayed Onset of Muscle Soreness (DOMS). A dosage of 20 grams/day is considered safe. Some people say that it helps in weight loss too.

7. Coenzyme Q10

Co-Q10, an important oxidant, is used to remove fatigue. It is naturally present in the mitochondria thus helping in energy release. This supplement reduces damages done to the body due to oxidative exhaustion. It helps in regulating inflammatory pathways in the body. It is also known to work positively for cardiovascular health.

8. Glutamine

An amino acid is used to produce energy. It has been observed that Glutamine supplements help in performance enhancement in strengthening and muscle-building workouts. It also helps quick muscle recovery by increased carbohydrate intake in muscles. No side effects have been reported. A dosage of 45 grams/day is considered safe for adults.

Although herbal supplements help a long way in enhancing endurance and performance, always consult your medical practitioner before turning to their consumption. It is most important to consult because supplements might react with your ongoing medications and show negative results.