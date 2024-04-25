COFFIN CURSE - The Continuous Nothing

Chile's Coffin Curse have a good thing going on here on their second full-length, the band laying down capable and confident old-school death metal with no frills whatsoever.

Well, maybe a teensy bit of frills, like the black metal riffing of album highlight “Primitive Doctrines Crushed”, a stunning mid-album rager that is worth repeat listens. Other songs show skill at navigating both slower and brisker DM (“Among The Suffering Souls”) or a slight nod to more technical death metal riffing (“Mauled By Unseen Atrocities”), but it's mainly at an intellectual level of your, say, Obituaries, just kinda stomp, stomp, stomping along, and we're here for it.

Moody, heeeaaavvvy closer “The Dead's Deafening Silence” (another album highlight) is an appropriate way to end things off, and it's giving serious '91 DM vibes, atmosphere strong but never softening the blow, much like the old masters.

It's an overcrowded world of death metal, and I don't know if Coffin Curse have enough personality for me to remember this and put it on a year from now, but they clearly have the strength to get there (more material like “The Dead's Deafening Silence” please), and when it shows up at random I'll always stop for a moment to appreciate the death metal skills on display.