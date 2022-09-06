ACCEPT Preparing For First U.S. Tour In 10 Years – “We Can’t Wait To Bring The Madness To America!”

Accept just wrapped up a three month tour of European festivals and now have their sights set on their first US tour in 10 years, the Too Mean To Die - Tour North America 2022.

The band members reflect on the successful tour of Europe:

Wolf Hoffmann, "We just finished an amazing three months run of European festivals. Wow - What a blast!!! These festivals are massive and so much fun!!! Now we are getting ready to bring the metal to the US, for our first full tour in 10 years!! See you in Sept/Oct for the official Accept Too Mean to Die Tour North America 2022."

Mark Tornillo, "The whole festival tour was one big whirlwind! Every show seemed to be better than the one before. The crowds were so into it after being cooped up for 2 years and so were we! It was so great just to get back on stage and do what we do! The band as a six piece unit is firing on all cylinders and we can’t wait to bring this madness to America!"

Uwe Lulis, "The Summer run was a full success for the band and a good test for the 3-Guitar-thing. It worked out very, very well. In my opinion it is the best Accept lineup ever, and we cannot wait to play the US in September and October!

Philip Shouse, "Our European festival tour was unforgettable! The crowds were incredible, the energy was unbeatable, and the band was on fire. We can’t wait to focus all of this Metal Momentum on North America this fall!"

Martin Motnik, “The festivals in Europe were an absolute blast! The crowds have been amazing, and you could tell that everyone was totally starved for live music. It felt fantastic being on stage after two years of waiting, and I can’t wait for all the upcoming shows in the US starting in September!

Christopher Williams, "Our European Summer Festival tour was an absolute blast!!! Amazing energy on the stage and from the audiences. Massive crowds singing at the top of their lungs every night. What a joy to be back doing what we do best; kicking ass and taking names! Very excited for the upcoming US tour. Get ready for the metal onslaught!"

As part of the Too Mean To Die Tour Accept announces their Meet and Greet VIP Experience. Fans will get priority access, photos with the band, exclusive gifts and more! "We can’t wait to hit the stage and are excited to announce the official Accept VIP Experience. We’d love to see you and get to meet you before the show, take pictures, and sign your favorite items! Stay well, keep on rocking, and see you backstage!”

VIP Experiences can be purchased from acceptworldwide.com.

Tour dates:

September

29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

October

1 - Houston, TX - The Concert Pub North

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

4 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

7 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Coach House

8 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whiskey

9 - Las Vegas - Vamped

11 - Denver, CO - The Venue

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ballroom

14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

15 - Westland, MI - The Token

16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Theater

18 - Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater

20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

21 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden *

22 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Theater *

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall *

25 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy

26 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

29 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

* no Narcotic Wasteland