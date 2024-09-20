BEWITCHER - Spell Shock

While instantly recognizable as Bewitcher, three years on from the stellar Cursed Be Thy Name, the vitriolic voice of guitarist M. Von Bewitcher is more up front in the mix, with cleaner enunciation (i.e., one can make out the lyrics, first time through the album). Yes, the band has always had a strong sense of melody that belies the over-the-top approach, but Spell Shock sees some reduction in speed and a greater emphasis on groove. Most of these nine proper songs significantly alter the tempo, at some point therein: fast-to-slow, or vice versa.

Pre-release single/video "Starfire Maelstrom" kicks things off, perhaps the most aggressive number overall, borrowing the Midnight blueprint, but at the halfway point, there's a (temporary) bit of calm, shattered by an M. Von solo and return to the frenetic pace. Speaking of which, follow-up "Lavish Desecration" is destined to stir the mosh pit to action. The title cut offers another back end jam, surrounded by frenzied, hillbilly punk ‘n’ roll. Easy to sing along, mid-tempo, "Out Against The Law" (video features cameos by tourmates, from other bands, shouting the titular chorus) peppers in a few obscenities. At 3:06, it's the shortest number thus far (and second, overall, to the jangly 109 seconds tambourine "Pagan Shadows" intro, that precedes the madcap, disc closing "Ride Of The Iron Fox").

Quite the mouthful, the title "Dystopic Demonolatry", is a full bore, old school Bewitcher number, start to finish. "Season Of Foul Harvest" lets the musicianship shine through the otherwise gritty delivery, complete with backing/gang vocals, come the chorus. Initially, "We Die In Dust" lives in a mid-paced groove, with reverberating/echo vocals, but adds urgency in the final third, before ending as it began. Wind and the clinking of chains greets hopped up "The Harem Conspiracy", another nod to the back catalog.

The aforementioned "...Iron Fox" fades out in a sludgy squawk of distorted bass, like the last sounds heard as you're fatally enveloped in quicksand. Know it will be difficult for some to get past the "refinements," but fear not, Bewitcher is still intoxicating: the rough after taste is now smooth drinking.