AITTALA Unveil QUENTIN TARANTINO Inspired Video For "War Of Attrition"

Offering up a unique, progressive, and memorable sound with traditional heavy metal, sludge, and doom at its core, North Carolina's Aittala unleashed its sixth full-length album, Live To Regret, this past November via Exitus Stratagem Records. Lyrically, the album chronicles a chaotic period of time for members of the band personally, as well as the global events happening in parallel.

Today, in support of the full-length, Aittala is unveiling their next music video for the track "War Of Attrition"; a Quentin Tarantino inspired story video where the hunter unsuspectedly becomes the victim.

Aittala's latest album, Live To Regret, has eleven tracks, each defying the limits of genre rules. There is the thrash-inspired track “Cannibals” that confronts the tightening grip of governmental monitoring and control. The sludgy “Big Brother” is about the devolution / zombification of the human race due to technology. The smoky stoner infused “Never Forget” talks about dealing with a toxic person, along with many more.

Band founder Eric Aittala adds: "I wrote this album during a chaotic time in my life. Not only was it during the height of the lockdowns of the pandemic, but I was also in a very chaotic relationship. That chaos fueled my creativity both musically and lyrically. I was constantly walking on an uncertain tightrope, and I never knew if it was going to break. We hope the fans feel the same pleasure, pain, chaos, and passion that I was going through and infused into the songs when they listen to the album and singles."

Tracklisting:

"Live To Regret"

"Collateral Damage"

"War Of Attrition"

"Saint"

"Cannibals"

"Betrayed"

"Big Brother"

"Dancing With Disaster"

"Never Forget"

"Well Enough Alone"

"Juliet (2022)"

"Collateral Damage" video:

In additional news, Aittala will be doing a mini tour next month in Florida and Georgia. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March

1 - Rain Dogs - Jacksonville, FL

2 - Propaganda - Lake Worth, FL

3 - Uncle Lous - Orlando, FL

4 - Sweetwater Bar and Grill - Duluth, GA

(Photo credit: Formont Photography)