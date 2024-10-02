ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL To Hold Los Angeles In-Store Signing For I Want Blood

Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, CA has announced an in-store signing event for Jerry Cantrell’s new solo album I Want Blood on October 18.

To attend this event, pre-purchase I Want Blood on vinyl in-store only at Amoeba Hollywood. Space is limited!

** With pre-purchase of I Want Blood LP at Amoeba, you'll receive a ticket for one person to attend the 10/18 signing event.

** Max 1 vinyl LP + 1 ticket per person.

** In-store purchases only. No online or phone orders.

** Pre-purchased LPs will be given out in line for the event on 10/18.

** No outside or additional items will be signed at the event.

** No photos with the artist or personalization requests will be possible.

** Time and signing space for this event is limited.





Jerry Cantrell returns with I Want Blood, an album brimming with Cantrell’s signature vocals and guitar-driven melodies, on October 18 via Double J Music.

“This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker,” Cantrell says of the infectious collection. “It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Album pre-orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of I Want Blood are atmospheric, spoken word versions of each song on the album.

I Want Blood tracklisting:

"Vilified

"Off The Rails

"Afterglow

"I Want Blood

"Echoes Of Laughter

"Throw Me A Line

"Let It Lie

"Held Your Tongue

"It Comes

"Afterglow" video:

"Vilified" visualizer:

Jerry Cantrell is an iconic American troubadour, celebrated for his distinctive guitar playing, soulful vocals and profound songwriting. Known for his work in both Alice In Chains and as a solo artist, the Grammy-nominated musician has sold in excess of 30 million albums, has been named one of the greatest guitar players of all time by both Guitar World and Rolling Stone, and has been instrumental in shaping the sound of modern rock music. Over his career, he has released six studio albums with Alice In Chains, three solo full-lengths, has had his music featured in films from Cameron Crowe, Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller and made cameos in “Deadwood” and “Jerry Maguire.”