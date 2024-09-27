TURBOKILL - Champion

Sophomore effort from singer Stephan Dietrich, since his departure from Alpha Tiger (their Beneath The Surface album was my #1 pick of 2013). Five of the dozen tracks were pre-released, as singles. Those familiar with his past outfit, especially the initial pair, will find much to like in Turbokill's classy power/traditional metal mix.

Following the atmospheric 2:04 intro that opens the disc ("Inner Calling"), the first proper song is "A Million Ways", riding a spirited twin axe approach, accompanied by Dietrich's higher register. Instead of playing it safe, halfway through, it goes for more of a grooving vibe, before finishing off, all guns blazing. "Time To Wake", one of the aforementioned singles, plays it pretty straight, not much deviation from the genre's norms: maybe a little more aggro, on the guitars.

The title cut, is a little more commercial, radio friendly sounding, even with conspicuous ride cymbal backing. Tasty lead break though. Fist pumping metal (think countrymen Primal Fear), start-to-finish, that's "Wings Of The Thunder Hawk". Little more poppy bounce, to "Tear It Down" (another single). Gang vocals, come the chorus of "Go Your Way", an otherwise quick picking tune that stretches Dietrich's vocal cords. Speaking of which, at times, his high notes recall ‘80s Lizzy Borden (see "Mirage Mirror").

More straight ahead metal, plus a little noodling shred, to kick off "Power Punch", with its HammerFall style gang chorus. "Sons Of The Storm" is probably as close to the Alphas as Turbokill gets. "Shine On" is the obligatory ballad, thankfully situated next to last in the running order. Wouldn't have minded if they left it off, completely. Rounding out the running order is "Overcome", a gritty return to form, even if it ends with solo piano notes.

Two albums in, some interesting ideas, identity established, now let's get some memorable melodies/lyrics for the all-important album #3.