APRIL WINE Add Casino Rama Date With Special Guests HARLEQUIN To 2022 Tour Schedule

Canadian classic rockers, April Wine, have added a show at Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario to their 2022 Canadian tour itinerary. The band, along with special guests, Harlequin, will perform at the venue on November 12.

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on Thursday, August 11 at 12 Noon on Ticketmaster.ca. A special code is required for the advance purchase period; fans are invited to visit the Casino Rama Resort Facebook Page to gain access.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Saturday, August 13 at 12 Noon on Ticketmaster.ca. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.

Upcoming April Wine dates are listed below:

August

12 - Shake The Lake - Regina, SK

13 - Albion Fairgrounds - Maple Ridge, BC

27 - Alderney Landing - Dartmouth, NS

October

19 - Centre des arts Juliette-Lassonde Salle Desjardins - St. Hyacinthe, QC

November

2 - Capitol Centre - North Bay, ON

3 - Performing Arts Centre - Richmond Hill, ON

4 - Flato Markham Theatre - Markham, ON

12 - Casino Rama - Rama, ON