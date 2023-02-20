AQVILEA Unveils Video For "Actium"

Just over two years since the release of their debut album, Beyond The Elysian Fields, Italian symphonic metal band Aqvilea presents "Activm", the first single from their upcoming album. The single was released through their label Saturnia Records, mixed, mastered, and produced at the legendary Fredman Studio in Gothenburg by Swedish melodic metal pioneer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, In Flames, Opeth). "Activm" is available on all digital streaming and HQ download platforms.

"Activm" is a powerful and eclectic piece that encompasses various emotions, ranging from symphonic metal to soundtrack to groove metal, evoking the eve of the exciting battle of Actium. The song develops through different atmospheres, touching on Cleopatra's love, Marco Antonio's rage, the epic ardor of the battle, and the drama of defeat. According to the founder of the band, Pier Lando Baldinelli, "In Beyond The Elysian Fields, there isn't a song with so much versatility in less than three minutes."

The single is accompanied by an iconic video created entirely in Virtual Production at the Base 2 Video Factory Studios in Gorizia and directed by Simone Vrech, a guest at the latest edition of the Venice Film Festival, who has also directed recent videos for Rhapsody Of Fire and Aqvilea's award-winning video, "A Day Before The Wolf".

Overall, "Activm" demonstrates Aqvilea's unique and versatile sound, marking a promising new chapter in the band's musical journey.