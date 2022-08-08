BECOME THE APEX Release Debut EP; Videos Streaming

Become The Apex, from Boise, Idaho, are coming out swinging with their debut self-titled EP. Stream on Spotify.

The EP contains four completely new tracks in addition to the recently released singles "Fallknot" and "Far From Over" (videos below). A balanced blend of melodic hookiness and outright heaviness, this debut EP firmly signals the arrival of one of the most exciting new prospects in modern metalcore.

Become The Apex are comprised of members from One Shot One Kill, Life Upon Liars, Living In False Eyes, Beyond Conviction, Abaasy and Immurge, with previous collaborations from these members including the likes of Fit For A King, As Blood Runs Black and Left to Suffer.

Lineup:

Patrick Richardson (Lead Guitar)

Kaos Montegomery (Vocals)

David Green (Rhythm Guitar/Backing Vocals)

Gabe Hodges (Drums)