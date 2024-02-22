BERNIE MARSDEN - Watch "Invisible" Video Feat. JAMIE KYLE From Late WHITESNAKE Legend's Working Man Album

There has been a huge outpouring of loving tributes to Bernie Marsden since he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 24, 2023 at the age of 72.

Bernie had just completed an album largely comprising of his original songs and Working Man was released on December 8, 2023 to huge acclaim.

Working Man hit #1 in the Amazon Blues and IBBA Album Charts, #2 in the UK OCC Jazz & Blues chart and an incredible top 40 in the overall album sales chart.

Only one track on Working Man features another singer. Having earlier played guitar on a track for her new album, Bernie wrote "Invisible" with Jaime Kyle and was delighted when he heard her fine vocal performance on the track.

"Invisible" is now released as the final Bernie Marsden single and is accompanied by a brilliant video that also features Jaime Kyle.The video was created by Berny Kellerer for Rocktopia.co.uk and imaginatively fuses footage of Bernie Marsden with a superb vocal performance by Jaime Kyle.

Jaime tells us her feelings about working with Bernie: “Co-writing and singing 'Invisible' with Bernie Marsden was some kind of angel magic. It’s an unstoppable song. The track and lyrics he sent me were inspiring. We both knew what adversity felt like growing up. Bernie is an icon and could have gotten anyone to sing lead on 'Invisible'. The way things unfolded no-one could have guessed. We worked together on two different continents, and we never even got to meet each other in person. I feel privileged that he invited me to work with him on what turned out to be his legacy album. And that’s how you can have love for someone you’ve never even met.”

Jaime Kyle has been a recording artist since the 1990s achieving success with three albums before her career took a turn which saw her become hot property as a hit songwriter. Jaime wrote "Wild One", with which Faith Hill achieved her first Billboard #1. Kyle also wrote songs recorded by a host of artists including Heart, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Joe Dee Messina.

Jaime's latest album Wild One includes "Not About Love", on which Bernie Marsden laid down exquisite guitars. Other guests on the album include Luke Morley, Kris Barras and Howard Leese. Jaime is touring Europe in April and will be appearing in the UK at Firefest in Manchester on October 12, where "Invisible" will be an emotional tribute to the wonderful Bernie Marsden.

Tracklisting:

Limited Edition Double CD

Disc 1:

"Being Famous"

"Midtown"

"Longtime"

"Invisible"

"Son I've Never Known"

"Steelhouse Mountain"

"Working Man"

"Valentine's Day"

"Savannah"

"Bad Reputation"

"You Know"

"The Pearl"

Disc 2 (Bonus Disc):

"Look At Me Now"

"Midnight Believer"

"Who's Fooling Who"

"Just Don't Have The Time"

"Foolish Day"

"Here I Go Again"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart of The City"

"Til The Day I Die"

"Time Is Right For Love"

"Come On In My Kitchen"

