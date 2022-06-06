BLACK STAR RIDERS To Release Wrong Side Of Paradise Album In January; Video Released For "Better Than Saturday Night" Feat. DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT

Masters of anthemic rock ‘n’ roll, Black Star Riders, are have announced that their new album, Wrong Side Of Paradise, will be released via Earache Records worldwide on January 20, 2023.

The pre-order is now live. You can get your copy on vinyl, CD and cassette, with loads of limited exclusives from the Earache webstore.

"We’re most proud of the Collector’s Edition, which houses a half black/half white vinyl with lavish photo booklet, a bonus 2 track 12” of extra songs not on the album, 2CDs including a rare signed edition, a cassette, USB and download. Plus, if you pick up your copy of Wrong Side Of Paradise before June 9, you get exclusive first access to tickets to their February 2023 tour with Michael Monroe & Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons.

The album, featuring 11 tracks, was recorded in the fall of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

With Ricky Warwick on lead vocals / guitar, Robert Crane on bass, Christian Martucci on guitar and drummer Zak St, John, the band have released the first single and video, “Better Than Saturday Night” (with backing vocals from Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott). The video features a lightning-hot performance from the four-time UK Top 25 band, and teases the watcher into suspecting a standard rock video cliché before flipping it on its head with the entrance of the rough'n'tough Roller Derby Dolls. Watch below.

About the album Ricky says, “I am very proud of this record, Black Star Riders fifth release and the first with our new and exciting relationship with Earache Records. As with all BSR albums, Wrong Side Of Paradise is an anthemic statement of intent, driven by ferocious guitars and thundering drums. I can only write about my own personal experiences, my families, my friends and how I see a world that is unraveling and changing faster than we can comprehend. That being said, I’m a firm believer in the power of positivity, something that echoes throughout this album."

Tracklisting:

"Wrong Side Of Paradise"

"Hustle"

"Better Than Saturday Night"

"Riding Out The Storm"

"Pay Dirt"

"Catch Yourself On"

"Crazy Horses"

"Burning Rome"

"Don't Let The World"

"Green And Troubled Land"

"This Life Will Be The Death Of Me"

"Better Than Saturday Night" video: