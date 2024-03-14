BOB SEGER Was Publicly Ridiculed By A Bunch Of Rednecks... He Hit Back With This 70s Smash; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the legendary Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band would play a brutal run of 265 live shows in a horrendous year on the road. And it would all blow up in a would-be brawl between rednecks and hippies at a truck stop spawned by an act of bigotry. Bob Seger was smack dab in the middle of it but turned the experience into one of the most distinctive and heart-stopping vocals in history in the definitive song on the subject of life on the road: 'Turn The Page'. It’s a 70s classic that didn’t take off until Seger released a live version. Then Metallica would cover it in the 90s and blow it up all over again. Get ready for an amazing story... next on Professor Of Rock."