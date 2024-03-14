BOB SEGER Was Publicly Ridiculed By A Bunch Of Rednecks... He Hit Back With This 70s Smash; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)
"Coming up, the legendary Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band would play a brutal run of 265 live shows in a horrendous year on the road. And it would all blow up in a would-be brawl between rednecks and hippies at a truck stop spawned by an act of bigotry. Bob Seger was smack dab in the middle of it but turned the experience into one of the most distinctive and heart-stopping vocals in history in the definitive song on the subject of life on the road: 'Turn The Page'. It’s a 70s classic that didn’t take off until Seger released a live version. Then Metallica would cover it in the 90s and blow it up all over again. Get ready for an amazing story... next on Professor Of Rock."