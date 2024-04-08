BROTHER FIRETRIBE Share New Single "Are You Ready?"; Audio
April 8, 2024, 35 minutes ago
Finnish hard rock act, Brother Firetribe, have shared a new single, entitled "Are You Ready?"
About the single, vocalist Pekka Heino had this to say: "It’s always exciting to put out a brand new song after working on it since the first idea. 'Are You Ready' has everything one would expect from this band and we hope it serves as a great soundtrack for the upcoming hot summer. We also can’t wait to play it live on tour! Are you ready? We sure as hell are!"
Listen to "Are You Ready?" here, and below:
Check out the band's short film, Night Drive, here.
Lineup:
Pekka Heino - Vocals
Roope Riihijärvi - Guitar
Tomi NIkulainen - Keys
Jason Flinck - Bass
Hannes Pirilä - Drums
All music by: Roope Riihijärvi, Hannes Pirilä, Pekka Heino, Tomi Nikulainen, Jason Flinck