BRUCE DICKINSON, ALICE COOPER, DEEP PURPLE, MEGADETH Among New Acts Confirmed For Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

The 27th edition of the Graspop Metal Meeting is set to take place June 20-23, 2024 in Dessel, Belgium.

Following the announcement of the final headliner, Alice Cooper, organizers have added 84 new names to the lineup, including Bruce Dickinson, Corey Taylor, Deep Purple, Electric Callboy and Megadeth.

Acts currently confirmed for the festival include: Abbath (Immortal), Alice Cooper, All Them Witches, Asinhell, Avenged Sevenfold, Babymetal, Better Lovers, Biohazard, Black Stone Cherry, Bleed From Within, Blind Guardian, Body Count Feat. Ice-T, Borknagar, Brand of Sacrifice, Bring Me The Horizon, Brothers Of Metal, Bruce Dickinson, Brutus, Bury Tomorrow, Comeback Kid, Corey Taylor, Corrosion Of Conformity, Counterparts, Crystal Lake, Dark Funeral, DeathbyRomy, Deep Purple, Defects, Doro, Dying Fetus, Dynazty, Electric Callboy, Emperor, Ereb Altor, Erra, Extreme, Fit For A King, Five Finger Death Punch, Fu Manchu, Future Palace, Graveyard, Hanabie., High On Fire, I Am Morbid, Ice Nine Kills, Igorrr, Ihsahn, Iron Allies, Judas Priest, Kadavar, Kamelot, Kampfar, Karnivool, Kvelertak, Lansdowne, Machine Head, Make Them Suffer, Malevolence, Megadeth, Monuments, Night Verses, Nile, Of Mice & Men, Pain, Pendulum, Pestilence, Polyphia, Red, Rotting Christ, Sanguisugabogg, Scorpions, Shadow Of Intent, Silverstein, Skynd, Slaughter To Prevail, Solence, Steel Panther, Suffocation, Svartsot, Tarja, Textures, The Acacia Strain, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Vintage Caravan, Thy Art Is Murder, Tool, Until I Wake, Vltimas, Vola, Vukovi, Wargasm, While She Sleeps.

