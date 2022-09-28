Canada's TEETH Sign To Nuclear Blast Records; Exclusive 575 Cassette EP Available In October

Highly influenced by discomfort, there can be no compromise in the structure of what Ontario, Canada-based hardcore/metal quartet Teeth are producing, because what flows from them is purely honest, and quite unlike anything that has been heard before.

Their adherence to this artistic integrity is a huge part of what caught the eye of heavy metal foundry, Nuclear Blast Records. Recently signed to the label, this new union stands only to further amplify into the new year.

In celebration of the signing, the band is offering fans their 575 EP which contains four already released songs. The EP will be available as a clear cassette on October 28.

The band comments, "Teeth has always been - and always will be - a passion project for us. A visceral creative outlet not to be marred by outside influence or external pressure to achieve anything but creating music that we enjoy. We promised ourselves that if the opportunity to work with a label ever arose, they’d have to share our artistic vision, and ultimately want to help Teeth connect with everyone who’d listen.

"When we began talking to Nuclear Blast at the beginning of the pandemic, it became immediately apparent they checked those boxes. Growing up listening to bands like Hatebreed, Ministry, and Slayer and eventually discovering artists like Nails, it felt like Nuclear Blast understood everything Teeth stands for, and aspires to be.

"So, with that said, we’re excited to finally announce that we are now part of the Nuclear Blast family. We’re just getting started."

Vocalist Blake Prince commented on the signing: "We are extremely thrilled to finally announce that we've signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. This has been something we’ve had to keep close to our chest throughout the pandemic and we’re eager to get to work. To be a part of this legendary roster is an honor and a perfect home for Teeth. Ideally, your label is a partner. Human beings with a strong passion for growing artistic culture and individuality, who believe in you and are working hard to help facilitate our vision. We feel confident that the cooperation with Nuclear Blast will help bring this band to the next level."

The 575 EP was produced and engineered by Davis Maxwell & Teeth at Bell Tower Studios in September 2019. The cover artwork was created by Orupting (Madison Roger).

Pre-order your copy of Teeth's 575 EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Destroyer"

"Filth "

"Smother"

"Deathrace"

Teeth are of the philosophy that every subsequent part of the song needs to be more disgusting, uncomfortable, and nasty than the part before it. “It’s supposed to feel frantic; super visceral and aggressive,” explains Prince. “Pain is an adhesive, and in a time where there’s a lot of pent up emotion towards friends, family, everything around us... it gives people a nice vehicle to air their grievances.”

Only a couple of things remain to be seen with Teeth: when will their new album drop, and what bands can you look forward to seeing them grace the stage with? Keep your eyes on Nuclear Blast Records and Teeth socials for updates.

Teeth is:

Chris LeMasters - Guitarist

Blake Louis Prince - Vocals

Marc Quagliarini - Bass

Mat Stewart - Drums