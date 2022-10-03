CARMINE APPICE To Stage "Carmine Appice Diaries" This December In Florida

Drum legend, Carmine Appice, will tell personal stories from onstage and beyond when he stages "Carmine Appice Diaries" on Thursday, December 1 at at The BOX 2.0 in Boca Raton, FL. "A true rock history and entertaining experience - stories you need to hear as a rock fan... with a little drumming too!"

Description: As the drummer for Vanilla Fudge, Carmine Appice set the grooves for the groundbreaking band‘s 1967 psychedelic debut, inadvertently inventing "stoner rock" in the process. The Fudge had no precedent. The band was totally unique. No rock group, up until that point, had ever so lugubriously s-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-d out well-known pop tunes like The Beatles “Eleanor Rigby” and “Ticket To Ride,” Curtis Mayfield‘s “People Get Ready,” Sonny & Cher‘s “Bang Bang” Rod Argent‘s “She‘s Not There” and, most famously, The Supremes‘ Motown classic “You Keep Me Hangin‘ On” to such hippie heights. Appice boomed like no other drummer in rock history. Their debut album still stands today as a hard rock classic. Vanilla Fudge went on to tour with Jimi Hendrix, Cream, and even had Led Zeppelin as an opening act. Carmine went on to become the drummer for Rod Stewart, co-writing "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" and "Young Turks".

For tickets, head here.