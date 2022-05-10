CARTILAGE Drops “The Deader The Better” Video Featuring Members Of IMPALED, EXHUMED, And More; New Album Out This Week

With the release of their second LP, The Deader The Better, nearing release through Creator-Destructor Records, San Francisco gore metal crew, Cartilage, drops a new video for the title track, featuring guests from Impaled, Ghoul, and more.

The Deader The Better was recorded by Alejandro Corredor (Pounder, ex-Nausea) in January 2020 at Darker Corners Studio in San Luis Obispo. The album all at once features friends, peers, and gore metal grandmasters, with guest vocals by Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome) who also helped produce the album, Ross Sewage (Impaled, Exhumed), Sean McGrath (Impaled), guest vocals and guitar solo from Leon del Muerte (Murder Construct, Terrorizer LA), and a guest solo from Tom Draper (Pounder, ex-Carcass), sharpening Cartilage’s hemorrhaging stabs of grind for the masses. The Deader The Better is completed with cover art by Matt Slime, and includes a cover of Impetigo’s “Boneyard”.

Filmed and directed by Nikko DeLuna, the hilarious poser-disposing crime investigation-style video features the five members of Cartilage as well as Sean McGrath (Impaled, Ghoul) and Ross Sewage (Impaled, Exhumed), as well as narration by Alex Wolf. The band offers, "A murder, a mystery, and a team of people coming together to solve it… Our third and final single ‘The Deader The Better.’ Featuring guest vocals and music video appearances by Sean McGrath (Impaled) and Ross Sewage (Impaled, Exhumed). Will they find the murderer before he kills again?"

Follow the trail of carnage and Miller Lite empties to the scene of the crime in Cartilage’s “The Deader The Better” video:

Creator-Destructor will release The Deader The Better on LP – 200 on Doublemint/Purple Swirl, 200 on Bone w/ Blood Red Splatter, and 100 on Mustard w/ Magenta Splatter – as well as cassette and digital formats on May 13. Find pre-orders at the label webshop here and Bandcamp where “Cellar Full Of Stiffs” and “I Skin You” are streaming here.

(Photo - Chris Johnston)