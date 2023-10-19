CELTIC FROST - Time To Kill Records To Release Mesmerized - A Tribute To Celtic Frost Album In January

Italian label Time To Kill Records will release Mesmerized - A Tribute To Celtic Frost on January 26. “Mesmerized” features various Italian metal bands presenting their interpretation of songs written by Switzerland’s most iconic metal band ever.

After the release of Discharged Vol. 2 - A Tribute To Discharge, Time To Kill Records is now ready to bring the curtain down on another murdersome tribute compilation curated once again by Alberto Penzin (Schizo original founding member and prime mover for the whole Italian extreme metal scene). To quote him, “Celtic Frost was simply the epitome of everything the metal genre had set to demolish. Only Death is real.”

All bands involved have become notorious as some of the hardest working acts around, bringing their volcanic, high energy metal to every corner of the world. Now, as all these bands reach some other crucial milestones, they are taking a moment to look back to one of their main sources of inspiration.

Tracklist:

Barbarian - "A Kiss Or A Whisper"

Bunker 66 - "Juices Like Wine"

CO2 - "I Won’t Dance"

Doomraiser - "Procreation Of The Wicked"

Kryptonomicon - "Morbid Tales"

Necrodeath - "Necromantical Screams"

About the bands:

Camera Obscura Two [CO2] - [CO2] is a new extreme musical project conceived by Alberto Penzin [ex-Schizo] on 09/09/07 and ultimately brought to life on 10/10/10. A one-way pathway to spiritual elevation filtered through a lifetime worth of obsession with metallic transgression.

Bunker 66 - Bunker 66 is an Evil Metal power trio formed in 2007 under the sign of the black mark.

Doomraiser - Formed in 2004, the Rome-based band have evolved into an instantly recognizable figurehead for those pushing doom metal into crushing new directions. Through the years the band have shared the stage with acts such as Electric Wizard, Reverend Bizarre, The Gates of Slumber and Orange Goblin and have been experimenting and contaminating their music with raw heavy metal, psychedelia and other influences.

Necrodeath - The moment you hear it, you know it's Necrodeath. Formed back in 1984, the Italian act is one of the real iconic black-thrash metal bands. With an ongoing career of almost 40 years, the band has helped to shape the Italian metal scene and the international underground as it is today.

Kryptonomicon - Kryptonomicon have been a plague on this Earth since 2019, composing fierce old school metal of death deeply influenced by Celtic Frost and Hellhammer.

Barbarian - Barbarian’s approach to metal is regressive. By means of Metal retrogardism they interrogate the present: do we really need so many sheep and shepherds today? Heavy Metal is the whip, and you bleed.