CHEECH & CHONG Discuss The Secret Of Comedy On SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip

May 23, 2023, 57 minutes ago

In the video below, Sammy Hagar visits comedy legends Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, where he learns the secret to good joke-telling. Plus, the trio exchange stories before rockin' out to "Mas Tequila."

Check out the whole episode on axs.tv.

In the video below from AXS TV, take a quick trip to Mexico with Sammy Hagar as he plays a fan favorite, "I Can't Drive 55," at the Cabo Wabo.

Watch the full episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip here.



