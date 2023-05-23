CHEECH & CHONG Discuss The Secret Of Comedy On SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip

In the video below, Sammy Hagar visits comedy legends Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, where he learns the secret to good joke-telling. Plus, the trio exchange stories before rockin' out to "Mas Tequila."

Check out the whole episode on axs.tv.

In the video below from AXS TV, take a quick trip to Mexico with Sammy Hagar as he plays a fan favorite, "I Can't Drive 55," at the Cabo Wabo.

Watch the full episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip here.