CHEECH & CHONG's Rockin' Road Trip With SAMMY HAGAR; Video
August 14, 2024, an hour ago
In the video below from AXS TV, Cheech and Chong hit the road with Sammy Hagar and talk to him about comedy, music, and their all time favorite thing... weed! After that, the comedians perform a song for Sammy about saving the whales.
Sammy Hagar's The Best Of All Worlds tour, produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, Missouri. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.
Remaining tour dates:
August
14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre