CHEECH & CHONG's Rockin' Road Trip With SAMMY HAGAR; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Cheech and Chong hit the road with Sammy Hagar and talk to him about comedy, music, and their all time favorite thing... weed! After that, the comedians perform a song for Sammy about saving the whales.

Sammy Hagar's The Best Of All Worlds tour, produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, Missouri. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Remaining tour dates:

August

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre