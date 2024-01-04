CIRCULINE - Prog Ensemble To Launch Ambitious Virtual Tour This Month

Prog ensemble Circuline’s 2024 C.O.R.E. Virtual Tour begins Friday, January 12, and will consist of 57 events in 48 weeks, with single releases, lyric videos, official videos, “Behind The Scenes” videos, and Livestream Q&A events where the band is able to connect with their fans around the world.

Six years in the making, Circuline’s new album C.O.R.E., released on the Inner Nova Music label, will be available as an album of eight tracks available in a gatefold digipak CD, with an eight-page booklet of lyrics and liner notes. The album explores themes in romantic relationships, surviving abuse, finding one’s own personal power, and the turbulent times in which we live. C.O.R.E. will be released on Friday, September 20.

Circuline has a new lineup, with new band members Shelby Logan Warne (Kyros) on bass and vocals, and Dave Bainbridge on guitars (Strawbs, IONA, Lifesigns). Guest Artist Joe Deninzon (Kansas, Stratospheerius) on electric violin. Keyboardist/vocalist Andrew Colyer (Robert Berry’s 3.2 Band, The Tubes), drummer Darin Brannon (Downing Grey, Surface Tension), and lead vocalist Natalie Brown (Evita, Rocky Horror Picture Show) complete the band’s lineup.

Says Andrew Colyer, “With this international virtual tour, we have two goals: First, we want to get our music exposed to as many people as possible, to continue to grow our fanbase worldwide. Second, we want to deepen our relationships with the fans who are the most passionate. Releasing singles, lyric videos, and official videos accomplishes the first goal, and by doing these in-depth, ‘Behind the Scenes’ videos, we accomplish the second goal. Packaging everything together into a single 12-month celebration of the new album will hopefully capture more attention for future opportunities for live performing and touring, with this fantastic new lineup.”

Number #1 in Portugal. Top 10 in Japan. Prog-Award Nominated. Global Music Award Winning. With sales in 23 countries, Circuline’s fanbase is growing daily. The band has toured with Glass Hammer, repeatedly co-headlined the three-day Sonic Voyage Festival, and toured England opening for IO Earth. Circuline has performed at the International Rites of Spring festival (RoSfest), Philadelphia's Liberty Music Fest, Chicago’s Progtoberfest, New Jersey’s ProgStock, and England’s Harmonix Festival.

Says Andrew, “We’ve had so much fun creating all the videos for this Virtual Tour! We’ve been ‘on location’ in train stations, on rivers, in parking lots, and on soundstage studios. The ‘Story Behind the Song’ videos were done in our newly remodeled studio, with professional documentary filmmakers. The ‘Gear Behind the Music’ videos were done on cell phones. The ‘Behind the Official Video’ series utilizes B-roll shot on location, with band members doing over-the-top commentary. This has been a lot of work, and a ton of fun! We hope the fans enjoy it.”

C.O.R.E. Virtual Tour Dates:

January

12 - Song #1 - Single Release

19 - Song #1 - Gear Behind the Music

26 - Song #1 - Lyric Video

February

2 - Song #1 - Story Behind the Song

9 - Song #1 - Official Video

16 - Song #1 - Behind the Official Video

18 - Song #1 - Livestream Q&A

23 - Song #2 - Single Release

March

1 - Song #2 - Gear Behind the Music

8 - Song #2 - Lyric Video

15 - Song #2 - Story Behind the Song

22 - Song #2 - Official Video

29 - Song #2 - Behind the Official Video

30 - Song #2 - Livestream Q&A (Sunday is Easter)

April

5 - Song #3 - Single Release

12 - Song #3 - Gear Behind the Music

19 - Song #3 - Lyric Video

26 - Song #3 - Story Behind the Song

May

3 - Song #3 - Official Video

10 - Song #3 - Behind the Official Video

11 - Song #3 - Livestream Q&A (Sunday is Mother’s Day)

17 - Song #4 - Single Release

24 - Song #4 - Gear Behind the Music

31 - Song #4 - Lyric Video

June

7 - Song #4 - Story Behind the Song

14 - Song #4 - Official Video

21 - Song #4 - Behind the Official Video

23 - Song #4 - Livestream Q&A

28 - Song #5 - Single Release

July

5 - Song #5 - Gear Behind the Music

12 - Song #5 - Lyric Video

19 - Song #5- Story Behind the Song

26 - Song #5 - Official Video

August

2 - Song #5 - Behind the Official Video

4 - Song #5 - Livestream Q&A

9 - Song #6 - Single Release

16 - Song #6 - Gear Behind the Music

23 - Song #6 - Lyric Video

30 - Song #6 - Story Behind the Song

September

6 - Song #6 - Official Video

13 - Song #6 - Behind the Official Video

15 - Song #6 - Livestream Q&A

20 - Album Release Day!

20 - Song #7 - Single Release

21 - Album Release Livestream

27 - Song #7 - Gear Behind the Music

October

4 - Song #7 - Lyric Video

11 - Song #7 - Story Behind the Song

18 - Song #7 - Official Video

25 - Song #7 - Behind the Official Video

27 - Song #7 - Livestream Q&A

November

1 - Song #8 - Single Release

8 - Song #8 - Gear Behind the Music

15 - Song #8 - Lyric Video

22 - Song #8 - Story Behind the Song

29 - Song #8 - Official Video

December

6 - Song #8 - Behind the Official Video

8 - Song #8 - Livestream Q&A

Watch the album launch video: