CIRCULINE - Prog Ensemble To Launch Ambitious Virtual Tour This Month
January 4, 2024, an hour ago
Prog ensemble Circuline’s 2024 C.O.R.E. Virtual Tour begins Friday, January 12, and will consist of 57 events in 48 weeks, with single releases, lyric videos, official videos, “Behind The Scenes” videos, and Livestream Q&A events where the band is able to connect with their fans around the world.
Six years in the making, Circuline’s new album C.O.R.E., released on the Inner Nova Music label, will be available as an album of eight tracks available in a gatefold digipak CD, with an eight-page booklet of lyrics and liner notes. The album explores themes in romantic relationships, surviving abuse, finding one’s own personal power, and the turbulent times in which we live. C.O.R.E. will be released on Friday, September 20.
Circuline has a new lineup, with new band members Shelby Logan Warne (Kyros) on bass and vocals, and Dave Bainbridge on guitars (Strawbs, IONA, Lifesigns). Guest Artist Joe Deninzon (Kansas, Stratospheerius) on electric violin. Keyboardist/vocalist Andrew Colyer (Robert Berry’s 3.2 Band, The Tubes), drummer Darin Brannon (Downing Grey, Surface Tension), and lead vocalist Natalie Brown (Evita, Rocky Horror Picture Show) complete the band’s lineup.
Says Andrew Colyer, “With this international virtual tour, we have two goals: First, we want to get our music exposed to as many people as possible, to continue to grow our fanbase worldwide. Second, we want to deepen our relationships with the fans who are the most passionate. Releasing singles, lyric videos, and official videos accomplishes the first goal, and by doing these in-depth, ‘Behind the Scenes’ videos, we accomplish the second goal. Packaging everything together into a single 12-month celebration of the new album will hopefully capture more attention for future opportunities for live performing and touring, with this fantastic new lineup.”
Number #1 in Portugal. Top 10 in Japan. Prog-Award Nominated. Global Music Award Winning. With sales in 23 countries, Circuline’s fanbase is growing daily. The band has toured with Glass Hammer, repeatedly co-headlined the three-day Sonic Voyage Festival, and toured England opening for IO Earth. Circuline has performed at the International Rites of Spring festival (RoSfest), Philadelphia's Liberty Music Fest, Chicago’s Progtoberfest, New Jersey’s ProgStock, and England’s Harmonix Festival.
Says Andrew, “We’ve had so much fun creating all the videos for this Virtual Tour! We’ve been ‘on location’ in train stations, on rivers, in parking lots, and on soundstage studios. The ‘Story Behind the Song’ videos were done in our newly remodeled studio, with professional documentary filmmakers. The ‘Gear Behind the Music’ videos were done on cell phones. The ‘Behind the Official Video’ series utilizes B-roll shot on location, with band members doing over-the-top commentary. This has been a lot of work, and a ton of fun! We hope the fans enjoy it.”
C.O.R.E. Virtual Tour Dates:
January
12 - Song #1 - Single Release
19 - Song #1 - Gear Behind the Music
26 - Song #1 - Lyric Video
February
2 - Song #1 - Story Behind the Song
9 - Song #1 - Official Video
16 - Song #1 - Behind the Official Video
18 - Song #1 - Livestream Q&A
23 - Song #2 - Single Release
March
1 - Song #2 - Gear Behind the Music
8 - Song #2 - Lyric Video
15 - Song #2 - Story Behind the Song
22 - Song #2 - Official Video
29 - Song #2 - Behind the Official Video
30 - Song #2 - Livestream Q&A (Sunday is Easter)
April
5 - Song #3 - Single Release
12 - Song #3 - Gear Behind the Music
19 - Song #3 - Lyric Video
26 - Song #3 - Story Behind the Song
May
3 - Song #3 - Official Video
10 - Song #3 - Behind the Official Video
11 - Song #3 - Livestream Q&A (Sunday is Mother’s Day)
17 - Song #4 - Single Release
24 - Song #4 - Gear Behind the Music
31 - Song #4 - Lyric Video
June
7 - Song #4 - Story Behind the Song
14 - Song #4 - Official Video
21 - Song #4 - Behind the Official Video
23 - Song #4 - Livestream Q&A
28 - Song #5 - Single Release
July
5 - Song #5 - Gear Behind the Music
12 - Song #5 - Lyric Video
19 - Song #5- Story Behind the Song
26 - Song #5 - Official Video
August
2 - Song #5 - Behind the Official Video
4 - Song #5 - Livestream Q&A
9 - Song #6 - Single Release
16 - Song #6 - Gear Behind the Music
23 - Song #6 - Lyric Video
30 - Song #6 - Story Behind the Song
September
6 - Song #6 - Official Video
13 - Song #6 - Behind the Official Video
15 - Song #6 - Livestream Q&A
20 - Album Release Day!
20 - Song #7 - Single Release
21 - Album Release Livestream
27 - Song #7 - Gear Behind the Music
October
4 - Song #7 - Lyric Video
11 - Song #7 - Story Behind the Song
18 - Song #7 - Official Video
25 - Song #7 - Behind the Official Video
27 - Song #7 - Livestream Q&A
November
1 - Song #8 - Single Release
8 - Song #8 - Gear Behind the Music
15 - Song #8 - Lyric Video
22 - Song #8 - Story Behind the Song
29 - Song #8 - Official Video
December
6 - Song #8 - Behind the Official Video
8 - Song #8 - Livestream Q&A
Watch the album launch video: