CREEPING DEATH Announces North American Headline Tour; 200 STAB WOUNDS, TRIBAL GAZE To Support

Following their recent run supporting Carcass and Immolation, Creeping Death will return to the stage this August on a North American headlining tour. The trek begins August 16 in El Paso, Texas, runs through September 18 in Austin, Texas, and includes performances at this year’s edition of Psycho Las Vegas and Full Terror Assault. Support will be provided by 200 Stab Wounds and Tribal Gaze as well as Ingrown, Spirit World, Vomit Forth, Age Of Apocalypse, and labelmates Plague Years on select dates.

Comments the band, “We’re extremely excited to embark on our first headlining tour later this summer. We can’t wait to hit the road with such an eclectic group of bands. We’ll see you all very soon!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10.

Creeping Death continues to tour in support of their most recent release The Edge Of Existence EP, unleashed last year via MNRK Heavy. With a nod to crossover masters Iron Age, a bit of the tech-death of Cryptopsy, a foundation of forebearers Death, Creeping Death summons a vibrant sound somehow both familiar and fresh. The Edge Of Existence EP further demonstrates the power, fury, and outright revelry at the heart of the band’s identity.

(Photo - Adam Cedillo)