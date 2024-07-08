CROWNSHIFT Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025

The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

Finland's Crownshift is the latest act confirmed for the ship.

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. This is 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 roster: Arcturus, Benighted, Beyond Creation, Candlemass, Crownshift, Decapitated, Delain, Emperor, Flotsam And Jetsam, HammerFall, In Extremo, Kalmah, Majestica, The Kovenant, Samael, Septicflesh, Sonata Arctica, Stratovarius, Subway To Sally, Tankard, Unleash The Archers.

On 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous belly flop contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass!

Crownshift is currently one of Finland's hottest new music exports has already received a lot of praise for their previously released singles and their superb crossover of modern metal, melodic death metal and progressive metal has instantly excited fans and critics all over the globe.

Crownshift's debut album offers eight contemporary melodic death metal anthems with a progressive edge and captivating choruses for the ages. Crownshift's members are or have been involved in some of Finland's most renowned and universally beloved metal bands, including Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Wintersun, and Mygrain, and it shows. On their first album, Crownshift have managed to combine their collective experiences and have crafted a modern metal masterpiece that sounds distinctively Finnish and offers stellar songwriting and excellent production.

Tracklisting:

“Stellar Halo”

“Rule The Show”

“A World Beyond Reach”

“If You Dare”

“My Prison”

“The Devil’s Drug”

“Mirage”

“To The Other Side”

"My Prison" video:

“A World Beyond Reach” video:

“If You Dare”:

Crownshift live:

August

2 – Hungary – Fezen Festival

3 – Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

9 – Helsinki, Finland – Hellsinki Metal Festival

Crownshift is:

Tommy Tuovinen: Vocals

Daniel Freyberg: Guitar, Backing Vocals

Jukka Koskinen: Bass

Heikki Saari: Drums

(Photo - Pekka Keränen)