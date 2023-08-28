CRYPTA To Launch First US Headline Tour In January

Brazilian death metal outfit, Crypta, are thrilled to announce their first ever US headlining tour. The “Shades Of Sorrow Over North America 2024” tour kicks off in San Juan, Puerto Rico on January 27, visiting several major cities along the central and western United States before coming to an end on March 2 in Seattle, WA.

Tickets are on sale now. Check local venues and the band's official website for tickets and more information.

Crypta offers: "We are so happy to be back in the US! Since we were confirmed for 70000 Tons, we thought it would be a good idea to be back in the US to mainly cover territories we haven't been to yet on our previous run there, so it's gonna be awesome to reach fans who haven’t had the chance to watch us yet in the states we're visiting for the first time. Also, bringing the new album setup on a first ever headlining tour around there is gonna be extra special for us!"

Dates

January

27 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - La Respuesta

29-2/2 - Miami, FL - 70,000 Tons Of Metal

February

3 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

4 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

7 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

9 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

10 - USA - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

11 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply

12 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

14 - Fayetteville, AR - Majestic Lounge

15 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

19 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill

20 - Alburquerque, NM - Launchpad

21 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

27 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

March

1 - Portland, OR - Dante's

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Crypta recently released their sophomore record, Shades Of Sorrow, via Napalm Records. Impressively, the album debuted at #5 on the US Top New Artist Albums Chart, #7 on the US Current Hard Music Albums Chart, #4 on the Canadian Hard Music Albums Chart, #17 on the UK Official Rock & Metal Album Charts, #23 on the Official German Album Charts, and landed at more top positions on charts around the world!

Order here.

Shades Of Sorrow tracklisting:

"The Aftermath"

"Dark Clouds"

"Poisonous Apathy"

"The Outsider"

"Stronghold"

"The Other Side Of Anger"

"The Limbo"

"Trial Of Traitors"

"Lullaby For The Forsaken"

"Agents Of Chaos"

"Lift The Blindfold"

"Lord Of Ruins"

"The Closure"

“The Other Side Of Anger” video:

"Trial Of Traitors" video:

"Lord Of Ruins" video:

Crypta is:

Fernanda Lira - Bass, Vocals

Jéssica di Falchi - Guitar

Tainá Bergamaschi - Guitar

Luana Dametto - Drums

(Photo - Estevam Romera)