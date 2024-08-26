DARSOMBRA To Launch Dumesday Book 2024 US/Mexico Tour This Week

Following several other expansive tours throughout North America, Europe, and the UK in support of their Dumesday Book album – including performances at Roadburn Festival, Exile On Mainstream 25 Festival, Desertfest London – Baltimore, Maryland transapocalyptic galaxy rock duo, Darsombra, embarks on the Dumesday Book 2024 US/Mexico Tour this week.

Darsombra’s Dumesday Book 2024 US/Mexico Tour begins this Thursday, August 29 in Lexington, Kentucky, after which they’ll traverse across the country and into Baja Mexico for three shows, then touring back through the Southwest, Southeast, and East Coast, ending the tour in Littleton, New Hampshire on October 26.

See the confirmed routing below.

Tour dates:

August

29 - Green Lantern – Lexington, KY (with Jeanne le Fou, Whomp That Sucker)

30 - Platypus – St. Louis, MO (with Graeme Ronald, Two Hands | One Engine, Eric Hall)

31 - miniBar – Kansas City, MO (with The Philistines, The Moose)

September

1 - Replay – Lawrence, KS (with Wyla, Sputnik)

3 - Squirm Gallery – Denver, CO (with Witch Baby, Graveyard People, Equine)

4 - What's Left Records – Colorado Springs, CO (with Turismo Blu, OsZo)

6 - Revolt Gallery – Taos, NM (with Daily Winter Crow, DJ Bonehead)

7 - Guild Cinema – Albuquerque, NM (with Timefoolery, Fudosa)

12 - The Eagle – San Francisco, CA (with Sleepbomb, Veils)

13 - Satellite of Love – San Luis Obispo, CA (with Frequent Weaver)

14 - DM for address – Joshua Tree, CA

15 - The Redwood – Los Angeles, CA (with Alma Sangre, Mx. Matias)

19 - Tower Bar – San Diego, CA (with Fadrait, Francis Roberts)

20 - Moustache Bar – Tijuana, MX (with Astral Azif, Radagast, Moondaze)

21 - Black Dog Bar – Ensenada, MX (with Astral Azif, Cuervo Petrushka, Radagast)

22 - Malgro Cervecería – Mexicali, MX (with Astral Azif, Radagast)

24 - Groundworks – Tucson, AZ (with ENTRTNMNT, Wizards of Odd, Cows, Mother of Thousands)

26 - 13th Floor – Austin, TX (with Cortège, Slumbering Sun)

27 - Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX (with Cortège, The Grasshopper Lies Heavy)

28 - The 101 – Bryan, TX (with Cortège, Mutant Love)

29 - Black Magic Social Club – Houston, TX (with Cortège, Unified Space)

October

1 - Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX (with Cortège, King Turtle)

2 - Whittier – Tulsa, OK (with Cortège, Ivory Tusk)

4 - White Water Tavern – Little Rock, AR (with DOT, Lap)

6 - Fred Hampton Free Store – New Orleans, LA (with FatPlastik, Crush Diamond)

7 - The Kelly – Wetumpka, AL

8 - Ciné Theater – Athens, GA (with Rat Babies, Bad Straples, Karma Kat)

9 - The Spaze – Columbia, SC (with Burrito Wolf, Kimber)

11 - The Odd – Asheville, NC (with JD Pinkus, Bad Authors)

12 - Monstercade – Winston-Salem, NC (with Emceein Eye, Proxevita)

24 - Mama Tried – Brooklyn, NY (with Lumberob, Polly Vinylchloryd)

25 - Myrtle – Providence, RI (with Dyr Faser, Wooll, Small Pond)

26 - Loading Dock – Littleton, NH (with Wave Generators, Haunting Titans)

